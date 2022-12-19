‘Hinduism has no 36 crore gods’; Christian missionaries arrested for ‘forced conversions’!

According to authorities, three teenage Christian missionaries—two of them girls—have been arrested for allegedly trying to coerce Hindus into accepting Christianity in the state’s Tumakuru region. One Ravi, a resident of Maraluru Dinne under the jurisdiction of Jayanagar police station in Tumakuru city, filed a police complaint in this respect, according to police, as quoted by IANS. This brought the incident to light. When the missionaries arrived at Ravi’s house on Sunday evening to begin their coercive conversion efforts in the Maralur Dinne region, they began mocking Hindu deities.

Ravi can only get God’s blessings if, according to the complainant’s account, the accused missionaries told him to become a Christian. In case he and his family decide to convert, they also vowed to defend him. The celebration of Hindu holidays like the Ganesh festival is a misguided belief, they explained to Ravi and his family.

They also stated that there is only one God, not the 36 crore Gods that Hinduism holds to, as the complaint claimed. Activists from the Bajrang Dal hurried to the complainant’s home after learning about the event and confronted the suspect. After that, the missionaries were questioned by police, who were notified. The topic is being looked at more thoroughly.