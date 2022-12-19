‘I dreamed it so many times’, Messi pens hearty note after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Win

Lusail: Hours after clinching the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy Argentine talisman Lionel Messi took to Instagram to post a series of photos along with a heartfelt note. Messi said it was his dream to win the trophy, and he thanked the fans for their support throughout Argentina’s journey in the World Cup.

‘World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon’, Messi captioned a photo album on Instagram.

Argentine talisman announced on Sunday that he will continue to play football for Argentina after securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with his national team, defeating France. ‘No, I’m not going to retiring from the Argentina national team’, he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com. ‘I want to continue playing as a champion’.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties. Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker’s World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all. Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986.