In North-East area, the era of peace started after 2014: Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Laying out statistical proofs to highlight the reduction in terrorism and insurgency in India’s Northeast, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the era of peace started in the Northeast after 2014 and there was a drastic reduction in the insurgency-related violence.

‘The era of peace started in the northeast after 2014. 80% reduction in insurgency violence, 89% reduction in civilian deaths and 6000 militants surrendered after 2014. 265% reduction in left-wing extremism’, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur. His remarks came while addressing a press conference in the national capital today. ‘The approach adopted by Modi Govt is zero tolerance for terror. Decisive action has given us definitive results. If you look at surgical strikes and Balakot strike and strike after strike against terrorists has reduced terrorism by 168% in J&K since 2014’, said Thakur.

The Union Minister also highlighted the Centre’s take on terrorism and said, ‘India’s policy was always of zero tolerance against terrorism. Be it strengthening of UAPA law or NIA act amendment bill. The Indian government left no stone unturned under PM Modi’s leadership’. ‘Modi government did not hesitate to ban an outfit (PFI) that promoted radicalisation on the pretext of social welfare, we conducted thorough probe against the outfit and arrested its members. Action against radical organisations will continue’, he added.

Stressing on the rescue operations Thakur outlined numerous steps and active operations by the current central government. ‘The rescue operations were only possible when the Modi government considered the life of every citizen important. Over 22500 were rescued during the Russia-Ukraine war under operation Ganga. In the 2021 operation- Devi shakti around 670 Indian citizens were rescued safely from Afghanistan. In the Wuhan evacuation 654, out of which 647 were Indians’, he added.

He further noted that on international platforms, PM Modi has always urged nations to unite against terrorism and added, ‘While India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism and loudly speaking in favour of it. Their true face has been revealed at the international level’.

His statements came in wake of the recent faceoff between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector on December 9 led to minor injuries ‘to a few personnel’ from both sides, sources said on Monday (December 12) and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.