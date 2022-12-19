In Vizhinjam Port arms recovery case, NIA wants to transfer 9 prisoners

To request permission for the transfer of nine prisoners held in a special camp, National Investigation Agency (NIA) representatives led by SP Dharmaraj met with the Trichy collector of Tamil Nadu. The people who are currently in jail were arrested in relation to the 2021 seizure of illegal weapons and drugs from a boat that was stopped close to Vizhinjam Port.

In the vicinity of Vizhinjam Port in the Arabian Sea in 2021, defence forces spotted a boat. Authorities seized 1,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, five AK-47 machine guns, and 300 kg of heroin from the boat.

Nandhana, Dasapriya, Gunasekara, Senarath, Ranasinga, and Nisanga, all of whom were from Sri Lanka, were subsequently arrested and taken to a special camp in Tamil Nadu.

NIA representatives met with the Trichy collector on Monday to request transfer orders for the prisoners who are currently at the special camp for additional questioning.

In March, NIA officials had previously visited the special camp. Pradeep Kumar, the collector for Trichy, had asked for the necessary papers to start the transfer.