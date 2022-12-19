Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Indian smartphone manufacturer, Lava launched a new budget smartphone named ‘ Lava X3 (2022)’ in the markets. The lone 3 GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage of Lava X3 (2022) is priced at Rs 6,999 and is offered in 3 colours — Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue. The smartphone will be available to pre-order on Amazon from December 20 at 12 PM. Customers who pre-order the Lava X3 (2022) from Amazon will also receive Lava ProBuds N11 in-ear bluetooth neckband worth Rs 2,999 at no extra cost.

The newly launched Lava X3 (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and runs on Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The budget smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, with an HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes an 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA sensor. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4000mAh battery and supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.