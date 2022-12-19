Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to replace prime minister Pedro Angulo as part of reshuffling of her Cabinet

Dina Boluarte, the president of Peru, said on Sunday that she will replace Prime Minister Pedro Angulo as part of a reorganisation of her Cabinet.

Boluarte has been in charge of a transitional administration for a few weeks now following the removal of her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, from office and his subsequent detention for attempting to dissolve Congress without authority.

The reorganisation of the cabinet will take place on Monday and Tuesday, according to Boluarte, who was a guest on the news programme ‘Cuarto Poder’ on America Television.

Pedro Angulo, who had only been prime minister for a week, could not be replaced, but according to Reuters, Boluarte made no suggestions.

This reshuffle comes as two ministers from her cabinet resigned. The education and culture ministers reportedly resigned over the deaths during the current protests.

Boluarte said that the reason behind the reshuffle is the need to ‘be able to install knowledgeable ministers in each sectors.’

She also said that since it is a transition government ‘we need to act fast,’ and that ‘no one can have a minister who will learn on the job,’ adding that the new cabinet which will work in tandem with opposition-led congress will be a ‘little more political.’