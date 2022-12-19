Rahul Gandhi supports English education in schools, criticises BJP, says ‘Hindi will not work’

Rahul Gandhi, a former president of the Congress, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, alleging that party leaders do not want English to be taught in schools but instead want all of their children to attend English-medium schools.

‘BJP leaders don’t want English to be taught in schools. But children of all their leaders go to English medium schools. Actually, they don’t want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big and get out of their fields,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MP stressed the value of the English language while speaking to a crowd in Alwar, Rajasthan ‘If you want to speak to the people of rest of the world, Hindi will not work, English will. We want children of poor farmers and labourers to go and compete with Americans and win over them using their language.’

Rahul Gandhi stated that all BJP leaders’ children attend English-medium schools, including Union ministers, chief ministers, MPs, and MLAs, and that ‘BJP wants children of farmers not to study in English-medium school as they don’t want you to dream big.’

However, the Wayanad MP clarified his comments by saying, ‘I am not saying that one should not study other languages such as Hindi or Tamil. But if you want to connect with the world, you must know English.’

Rahul Gandhi continued by stating that approximately 1,700 English-medium schools have opened in Rajasthan. He said, ‘We want children to learn English and challenge American kids, so I’m happy that 1,700 English medium schools have opened.’