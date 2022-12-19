Research says ancestors of Diplodocus dinosaur may have been meat eaters

One of the largest vegetarians in history may have been a genus of sauropod dinosaurs called Diplodocus. However, recent study from the University of Bristol suggests that the Diplodocus’ forebears may have enjoyed meat-based meals.

According to a story by the Guardian, Dr. Antonio Ballell, the study’s principal investigator, noted that while omnivores, herbivores and carnivores all existed during the Triassic period, their ancestors did not necessarily share the same diet.

According to Dr. Ballell, the two primary vegetarian dinosaurs did not all have herbivorous diets at first.

The research ‘Dental form and function in the early feeding diversification of dinosaurs’ published in the journal Science Advances on Friday, studied the teeth of some of the earliest dinosaurs to determine what they ate.

‘Dinosaurs evolved a remarkable diversity of dietary adaptations throughout the Mesozoic, but the origins of different feeding modes are uncertain, especially the multiple origins of herbivory,’ the research said.

It said early dinosaurs’ feeding habits were mostly inferred from qualitative comparisons of dental morphology with extant analogues.