Residents of this Gulf country can travel GCC countries with their electronic identity with conditions

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia said that the residents in Saudi Arabia can travel to the GCC countries with their electronic identity. But for this they must adhere to 2 conditions.

Also Read: Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

The authority said that, Saudi residents must obtain a visa and a valid travel document to be able to travel to GCC countries with their digital ID. They are also required to adhere to the conditions and requirements of the country that they will travel to.