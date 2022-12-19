SIT detains liquor smuggler in Bihar hooch tragedy as death toll reaches 70

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a liquor smuggler in connection with the case in the Saran district as the death toll from the Bihar hooch tragedy reached 70 and also found Rs 2.17 lakh in cash.

Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, also known as Akhilesh Rai, was named as the accused.

Although the accused is not named in two FIRs filed at the Mashrakh and Ishuapur police stations in relation to deaths brought on by the consumption of illegal alcohol, the SIT was able to determine their involvement during the course of the investigation.

Four cases under the Excise Act have also been filed in the past against the liquor smuggler.

The number of people who have died in Saran, Bihar, as a result of drinking fake alcohol—which was first reported on Wednesday—has risen to 70.

The Saran police have launched an operation to find and detain people suspected of being involved in the illicit liquor trade, transportation, smuggling, and brewing following the hooch tragedy in Saran, which has captured the attention of the nation.