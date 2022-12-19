Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. Buying in bank and financial services, FMCG and auto stocks supported the upward rally domestic benchmark indices. BSE Sensex settled at 61,806.19, higher by 468.38 points, or 0.76%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,420.50, up 151.50 points, or 0.83%.

In Nifty about 38 stocks ended higher. The top gainers in the market include Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation,Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market include TCS, Indusind Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors Infosys and Wipro.

All sectoral indices except information technology ended higher. Information technology ended down by 0.5%. The BSE midcap index rose 0.6% and smallcap index was up 0.3%.