‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Great news for all the Tom Cruise fans who have missed the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in the theatres, as the sequel, will very soon be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

On December 26, you’ll be able to watch the smash movie’s sequel.

‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which stars Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in their respective roles as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell and Admiral Tom, recounts Pete’s experiences as a test pilot and flight instructor who has been tasked with preparing a squad of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission.

Despite his initial reluctance, Maverick accepts the position at the urging of his former coworker and friend Ice.

But amidst a life threatening mission, Maverick is forced to confront the ghosts from his past, when he encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell in important roles.