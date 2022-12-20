20 years in film industry: Actor Bhavana expresses gratitude to ‘Nammal’ team

Popular South Indian actress Bhavana has completed 20 years in the film industry. The actress shared her happiness as her first movie ‘Nammal’ directed by Kamal cloaked 20 years on December 20, 2022.

On this occassion, Bhavana took to her Instagram page and penned an emotional note on her first movie and character. ‘Twenty years ago, on this day I walked into the sets of Malayalam movie ‘NAMMAL’ .. my debut movie-Directed by Kamal sir-and I became ‘Parimalam’ (My character name) A slum dweller who talks in thrissur slang !!’, Bhavana recollected. The actress also recounted her memories related to ‘Nammal’ and shared some pics captured at the location of the movie.

‘I still remember the way I sulked when they finished my Make-up, saying ‘No one is gonna recognize me’ !!!I was a child myself and I did it anyway !!But now I know, I couldn’t have asked for a better debut !! So many success so many failures, setbacks ,pain, happiness, love, friendships…but all of these shaped me as the person who I am today !!Im still learning and unlearning so much !!’, Bhavana penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana?????Mrs.June6 (@bhavzmenon)



‘When i pause for a second and look back , all I’m feeling is ‘GRATITUDE’ !! And I continue this journey with that same gratitude and same fear which I had in me as a new comer!! And I’m so excited for the journey ahead of me !!’, she added. The actress also paid homage to late actor Jishnu who shared screen space with her in ‘Nammal’.

‘Nammal’ marked the debut of a group of young stars including Bhavana, Jishnu, Sidharth Bharathan and Renuka Menon. On the work front, Bhavana will be next seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu’.