After defeating France in the FIFA World Cup, Argentina is greeted warmly upon their return to home.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. The team then travelled back to Buenos Aires, the nation’s capital.

At the Lusail stadium, Messi stole the show with a brace of goals in a game that Albicleste dominated. The 35-year-old converted a penalty kick in the 23rd minute to score the game’s first goal. The advantage was subsequently increased by Angel di Maria in the 36th minute after Messi completed an amazing play.

Until Kylian Mbappe ignited a comeback for the 2018 Champions with two goals in as many minutes, forcing extra time, Argentina appeared to be on autopilot.

Argentina regained the lead thanks to another goal from Messi in the 108th minute. However, Mbappe would tie the score once more in the 118th minute to send the contest to penalties.

Aurelien Tchouameni’s attempt in the shootout missed the net somewhat, while Kingsley Coman’s shot was saved. In order to ensure that they received the third star above their badge on Sunday, all of Argentina’s penalty shooters were successful.

The squad returned to their homeland early on Tuesday, and while the crowds waited to greet their heroes, they will participate in a massive triumph parade.

An image of the crowd getting ready for the big game was uploaded on Twitter by the Argentina football team.

Following his arrival in Argentina, Messi added that he was looking forward to witnessing the team’s fans’ fervour.

‘To witness how insane it is, I want to be in Argentina. I want them to be patient with me because I can’t wait to visit them and spend time there’ Lionel Messi, the team’s legendary captain, stated.