At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti will display Jimny and a new sub-compact SUV.

Maruti Suzuki India will display the eagerly anticipated five-door Jimny as well as a brand-new sub-compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) that will compete with the Tata Punch at the 16th annual Auto Expo, which will take place from January 11 through January 18, 2023.

Maruti redesigned its small SUV, the Brezza, earlier this year, certain about its plans for SUVs. The Japanese auto industry’s two largest companies, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, jointly developed the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV, which the company recently debuted. This was done as a part of their global alliance.

At the 15th Auto Expo in 2020, the business had displayed the three-door Jimny Sierra with Japanese specifications. In essence, the action was intended to measure audience reaction.

The K15B, 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine, which produces 130Nm of maximum torque and 102PS of maximum power, is most likely to power the five-door Jimny. A 4-speed AT torque converter and a 5-speed MT transmission are two possible alternatives. The 4WD All Grip Pro technology will also be added to the off-roader.

The launch of the all-new sub-compact SUV makes more sense now that Tata Punch is eroding Maruti’s hatchback market share. Although little is known about this concept, it might be based on the business’s current premium model.