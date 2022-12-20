Baby dies in ambulance 20 minutes after birth while MP health centre locked up

An investigation has been initiated in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh following a woman’s complaint that she gave birth to her child in an ambulance because the primary health centre (PHC) was locked and that her infant later perished from lack of medical attention 20 minutes later.

A probe has been ordered, according to Dr. NN Mishra, chief medical officer for Rewa. ‘The people responsible will not be spared. Action will definitely be taken against the doctor concerned,’ Dr Mishra said.

According to Sukhlal Rawat of Ladh village, an Asha employee quickly called an ambulance on Sunday night when his wife, Mamta Rawat, began to experience labour pains. This was done as part of the state’s Janani Express programme, which aims to provide pregnant women and sick babies with timely medical care.

But when they arrived at the public health facility in Manikwar, they found it to be locked. ‘The PHC was locked and all the staff members including the auxiliary nurse midwife, staff nurse and doctor were absent. Local villagers said the doctor assigned to the centre hardly ever comes to the PHC… My wife gave birth to the baby in the ambulance with the help of an Asha worker.’

However, the baby only survived for 20 minutes without a doctor or other medical personnel present, according to Rawat, who demanded that the health officials responsible for his baby’s death be disciplined.