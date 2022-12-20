CDC reveals that deadly pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses entered the country with imported monkeys

The government and other authorities in the United States have been encouraged by experts to increase funding for lab monkey breeding programmes and to cease importing non-human primates for use in laboratories.

Documents from the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that imported monkeys carried deadly pathogens, zoonotic germs, and viruses that infiltrated the country.

The paperwork, which were acquired by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, revealed that the monkeys were brought from Asia between 2018 and 2021.

In addition, a case report by the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science found that six instances of Burkholderia pseudomallei infection were found in monkeys brought into the US from Cambodia.

As per the report, US-listed ‘Charles River’ and ‘Inotiv,’ the largest suppliers of lab monkeys to the pharmaceutical industry, recently issued a warning to investors that they expect disruption to US imports from Cambodia.

Dr Lisa Jones-Engel, who is a Peta senior science adviser, told The Guardian, ‘There is no indication that the CDC or research industries have been transparent with the public about these diseased monkeys.’