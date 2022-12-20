Charanjit Channi, a former chief minister of Rajasthan joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Charanjit Singh Channi, a former chief minister of Punjab, and Sukhjjnder Singh Randhawa, a Punjab legislator, joined the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday in Alwar, Rajasthan. On its sixteenth day, the yatra resumed in the first state that was governed by the Congress, with Ashok Gehlot and Rahul Gandhi leading the route.

After spending the previous few months overseas, Channi just made his way back to India. He met with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra first and gave her his congratulations on ‘the party’s historic victory in the Himachal Pradesh polls.’ Later, he also met Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi met privately with Ashok Gehlot and his political foe Sachin Pilot on Monday in a circuit home in Alwar amid their ongoing political dispute. Rahul Gandhi promised reporters after the meeting that ‘positive news would be coming shortly,’ reported the news agency ANI.

Launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has travelled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and is currently in Rajasthan.

On December 24, the yatra will arrive in Delhi. Following an eight-day break, it will then proceed to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and then Jammu and Kashmir.