Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Today, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,680 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 280 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.28% or Rs 154 at Rs 54,414 per 10 gram. Silver futures jumped 0.29% or Rs 187 at Rs 67,699 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.98 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1% at $1,795.10. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.4% to $23.04, platinum rose 0.1% to $981.06 and palladium was up 0.3% at $1,674.84.