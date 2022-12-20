Continuous Chinese provocation; India increases border security!

In light of China’s ongoing provocations across the border, New Delhi has decided to bring in more helicopters in order to boost air surveillance. India proposed the idea of holding a commander-level meeting.

India has already made the decision to increase the number of flights in the Northeast. Various aircrafts are being trained to take off in the rugged mountainous eastern area and unleash a devastating attack against the enemy. Through dense fog and high mountains, they prepare to meet the opposition.