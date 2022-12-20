Continuous Chinese provocation; India increases border security!

In light of China’s ongoing provocations across the border, New Delhi has decided to bring in more helicopters in order to boost air surveillance. India proposed the idea of holding a commander-level meeting.
India has already made the decision to increase the number of flights in the Northeast. Various aircrafts are being trained to take off in the rugged mountainous eastern area and unleash a devastating attack against the enemy. Through dense fog and high mountains, they prepare to meet the opposition.
On December 9, China made an effort to cross the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh. Taser guns and a piece of wood with nails were carried by the Chinese army. However, the attempt to capture the location at a height of 17,000 feet was thwarted by Indian soldiers.
Due to the Indian Army’s fierce defence, 15 Chinese soldiers suffered injuries. More than 300 Chinese soldiers attempted to cross over the Galvan model boundary earlier, but were forced away by the Indian Army. However, there are reports that the tension in the neighbourhood is still present.
