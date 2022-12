Doha: Doha Metro & Lusail Tram has announced new operating hours. The new working hours will come into force from today, December 20, 2022.

Revised working hours:

Station doors will open:

• Sunday to Thursday at 5:30 am

• Friday at 2 pm

• Saturday at 6 am

Station doors will close:

• Saturday to Wednesday at 11:59 pm

• Thursday to Friday at 1 am