During the FIFA World Cup final, a 3-year-old goes to the bathroom and dies after falling from a staircase.

In a terrible occurrence, a three-year-old kid who had travelled to Mumbai with his family to see the FIFA World Cup final fell from the fifth floor of a club and perished.

Hridyanshu Rathod, a toddler, and his family had gone to the Garware Club House in the Churchgate neighbourhood of south Mumbai on Sunday night to witness an Argentina vs. France football final game on a big screen.

The child fell out of a break in the railing of the floor as he was leaving a restroom on the club’s fifth level. His family was on the sixth-floor patio watching the game.

According to reports, the youngster had gone to the fifth floor with an 11-year-old boy to use the restroom. The reports says, he fell through a crack in the safety glass that covered the stairwell.

The victim’s family heard noises as they passed an older boy who was strolling in front of them. He found the youngster had fallen into the staircase hole when he turned around, says the police officer.

The victim’s family members were instantly alerted that he had slipped and fallen, so the man hurried upstairs right away. The family of the victim initially didn’t believed that their youngster had slipped and fallen. Later, they discovered his body on the first floor, lying in a pool of blood.

The child’s relatives and the club’s security officer hurried him to a nearby hospital, where doctors there declared him dead because of severe head injuries to his forehead and back.

PTI reported, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed, and the incident is still under investigation.

The 11-year-old boy’s and the security guard’s statements have both been recorded by the police.