Gunman who killed five in Ontario identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi

Francesco Villi, 73, was the gunman who opened fire and killed five people in a condo complex in a suburban Toronto neighbourhood.

Villi allegedly chose as his targets the individuals who were on his condo board. He is alleged to have a protracted argument with them.

The shooter climbed up several levels on Sunday and proceeded on a violent spree against the board members who, in his opinion, had harmed him by bringing legal claims against him.

The condo board members had previously requested a restraining order against Villi due to his ‘supposedly threatening, abusive, intimidating, and harassing behaviour,’ according to court records cited by the Toronto Star newspaper.

Villi had also filed a lawsuit against six directors and officers of the board in 2020, alleging that the board members ‘committed acts of crime and criminality from 2010 onwards.’

Among the deceased were three men and two women, of which three of the victims were members of the condo board. Another woman was injured and remains hospitalised.

Villi was later killed during a confrontation with the police at the hallway of the building in Vaughan, Ontario.