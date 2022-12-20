Hong Kong announces a further easing of its social distancing rules

Hong Kong has announced further relaxation of its social distance requirements, as well as the elimination of the previously required negative COVID-19 RAT (rapid antigen test) result .

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced the relaxation while speaking to the media prior to his travel to the Chinese capital Beijing. He said that further information would be shared at a health briefing later in the day.

According to reports, Lee, who will be in Beijing from Wednesday to Saturday on a ‘duty visit,’ will give President Xi Jinping an update on the state of Covid and the local economy.

The Hong Kong leader pledged to take into account Hong Kongers’ desires to have the border with China’s mainland reopened. He did not provide a timeframe, though.

‘I believe the central government understands very much about Hong Kong residents’ longstanding hopes for reopening the border and having exchanges in a normal manner,’ said Lee.

While the particulars of the curb relaxation are not known citing sources, the Standard reported that in addition to the possible scrapping of the mandatory negative COVID-19 RAT test for entry to bars, banquets or joining local group tours, other restrictions like the number of people allowed at venues like cinemas, performance venues, theme parks may also be removed.