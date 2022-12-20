In Bihar’s Chhapra, alcohol recovered from JD(U) leader’s house

A JD(U) leader’s Marhaura home was searched by a joint team of the Chhapra Police and the Excise Department and alcohol was found there. Kameshwar represents the JD on the state council (U).

The politician’s home, which he owned and rented out, contained liquor from both domestic and foreign brands.

Bihar is a dry state, but recently, over 70 people died after consuming fake alcohol there. The controversial Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has insisted that no compensation will be given because “those who drink liquor will die,” despite the fact that his police have not yet discovered the source of the enormous amount of poisonous alcohol.