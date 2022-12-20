Liquor smuggling; Civil services aspirant held in Bihar

In Hajipur, Bihar, a student preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was detained for smuggling liquor. A scooty and a bag of liquor were also taken from the accused by the police.

Ashutosh Raj, the accused, admitted to smuggling liquor to cover his coaching fees and deal with his financial problems.

From Perfection IAS in Patna, Ashutosh had been receiving preparation for the BPSC exam. On his scooter, he used to transport liquor from Chapra to Hajipur.

Along with receiving his degree, the man was reportedly preparing for the BPSC in Patna, according to Ajit Kumar, Inspector, Excise Department. He allegedly joined the network of liquor home delivery services due to financial issues.

He was nabbed with a liquor consignment after receiving a tip about the network.