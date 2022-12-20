Madras HC judge discovers corruption while visiting temple with family, demands action

A high court judge who had gone for a darshan with his family is facing action after five Vadapalani Dhandayuthapani temple employees misbehaved with him. The judge, who had kept his identity a secret, had also experienced corruption first-hand while visiting the temple.

On December 17, Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court paid a visit to the Vadapalani Murugan temple with his wife and daughter. He spent Rs. 50 on each of three special darshan tickets. Even though the counter staff took the full amount of Rs 150 for three special darshan tickets, they gave him two Rs 50 tickets and one Rs 5 ticket instead.

She subtly switched the Rs 5 ticket for a Rs 50 ticket when SM Subramaniam questioned the staff.

The high court judge then stepped aside and watched in silence as the theft of funds occurred directly in front of him. He saw the temple staff giving out both low-value and high-value tickets to other devotees.

The judge had attempted to meet the executive officer in the office following the darshan but had only received a hostile response from three temple staff.

A staff member who identified himself as an accountant misbehaved with SM Subramaniam when he asked for the executive officer’s contact information to file a complaint, causing the HC judge to reveal the man’s identity and call the local police. Despite everything, the judge was unable to personally meet the executive officer.

After that, Justice SM Subramaniam complained to the Commissioner, HR&CE, requesting that five employees be disciplined and that the Executive Officer be investigated for possible supervisory failures. He requested that the report be turned in by January 9, 2023.