NIA registered case against 9 Sri Lankans for attempting to revive LTTE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Monday that it had arrested nine Sri Lankan nationals from the Tiruchirapalli special camp for Tamil refugees for allegedly smuggling weapons and drugs to revive the LTTE’s terrorist activities.

The people detained have been identified as Colombo resident C Gunashekharan alias Guna, a key figure in the alleged LTTE revival plot, along with Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna, Mohammad Asmin, and Alahapperumaga, a Pakistani national. Ladiya Chandrasena, Dhanukka Roshan, Sunil Ghamini Fonsea, Stanly Kennady Fernando, Vella Suranka, and Thilipan.

‘The case pertains to activities of a Sri Lankan drug mafia controlled by C Gunashekharan and Guna and Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna, in association with Haji Salim, drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan, which has been operating in India and Sri Lanka in illegal drugs and arms for the revival of LTTE in India and Sri Lanka,’ said NIA in a statement.

A counterterrorism official in Delhi claims that Haji Salim ‘runs one of the largest networks of smuggling drugs and arms from Pakistan to Sri Lanka.’

Other arrested people’s roles in the case were not discussed by the agency.

Since last year, the federal anti-terror investigation agency has filed at least four cases to look into LTTE cadres’ alleged plans to resurrect the activities of the banned organisation through the smuggling of weapons, drugs, and money through the hawala system.