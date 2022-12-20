North Korea denounces Japan’s military buildup, warns ‘shudder’ over incorrect decision!

North Korea has criticised Japan’s new security approach and pledged to take steps to demonstrate how ‘bad’ Japan’s decision is. The country also declared that its attempts to strengthen its own security efforts will not be thwarted by international sanctions. Days after Tokyo launched its ambitious military buildup, which Pyongyang said essentially formalised a ‘new aggressive policy’ and threatens to fundamentally alter the regional security environment, Reuters reported that Tokyo’s military buildup will be its largest since World War Two.

By adopting a new security policy that effectively admits its pre-emptive attack capabilities against other nations, Japan is bringing about a significant security crisis on the Korean Peninsula and in the East Asia area. The North warned that Japan will ‘soon realise with a shudder that it has taken a manifestly erroneous and highly hazardous option,’ calling the Japanese military buildup a ‘severe menace’ to world peace and a breach of the UN charter.

‘We make it plain once more that we have the right to take strong and decisive military steps to safeguard our fundamental rights… in response to the complex regional security situation’. In a different statement, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, addressed rumours that her nation was working on constructing a spy satellite, saying that Pyongyang’s security was directly impacted by the country’s efforts.

She further stated, according to a KCNA report, that her neighbour South Korea would ‘cry out for some kind of international cooperation and try hard to impose additional sanctions on us,’ adding, ‘Why are we afraid of sanctions… and why would we stop?’ because her country’s right to survival and development is being threatened. Additionally, Pyongyang criticised Washington for ‘exalting and encouraging’ pacifist Japan’s ‘rearmament and re-invasion plot,’ claiming that as a result, Washington has no right to criticise North Korea’s defense-building activities.