Pakistani counterterrorism centre is under siege; security personnel remove Taliban fighters and release prisoners

To defeat Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who had been holding a number of individuals hostage for more than two days, Pakistani security forces began a significant operation on Tuesday by storming a counterterrorism facility in the unresting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The confrontation started on Sunday when an arrested TTP terrorist opened fire while being questioned by police at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station inside the Bannu Cantonment.

The two of them then took control of the complex after he released additional wanted militants who had been detained within the structure.

They also kidnapped number of police officers.

The TTP is unwavering in its demand that their prisoners be transported safely, either to Afghanistan or elsewhere.

According to media sources, Pakistan’s security forces launched a significant offensive to drive TTP militants out of the Bannu CTD Police Station compound.

The Dawn newspaper reported that, footage that was broadcast on TV on Tuesday showed smoke billowing into the air from the CTD site.

What had happened to the Taliban terrorists or the hostages was not immediately known.

Even when negotiations between the Taliban terrorists and the federal government of Pakistan entered their third day, little progress was made.

On Tuesday, tensions in Bannu remained high as police and security forces roped off the CTD facility from all sides and ordered locals to stay inside.

A security alert was issued and all schools and colleges in the Bannu district remained shuttered while the impasse persisted.

Mobile services were also stopped in the cantonment area and its environs.