Poor Covid victims’ families continue to struggle to receive financial support.

The family of Covid-19 victims from BPL (Below Poverty Line) families have not received the financial aid that the Kerala Government had promised to them.

The government had previously promised that it will provide Rs 5,000 per month for three years to the families of such Covid victims. The promise was given by the Chief Minister on October 13, 2021, shortly after a cabinet meeting. He had stated that everyone will be able to receive the financial aid without any issues and that the money would be delivered to bank accounts within 30 days of applications being submitted.

But over the following 14 months, the families received government assistance just once. In September of last year, the candidates received Rs 5,000 for the first and final time.

The district administration authorities and the village officer who received the applications are both in the dark about the situation. Regarding the payment source, the Health Department is also in the dark. It was paid from the treasury account in September. The Finance department hasn’t received any new instructions on the extension of the financial aid, nevertheless. Who will cover the costs is unclear, says reports.

In September, a total of 474 recipients each earned Rs 5,000. Then, money from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund totaled Rs 23.7 lakh.

After the announcement the previous year, the government received almost 20,000 applications, but only 5,969 were granted. The Finance division has not yet given its clearance, though.