Report: 60% of China and 10% of Earth’s population likely to be infected by Covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

The number of coronavirus illnesses in China has dramatically increased since the Covid-19 limitations were relaxed. According to epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding, hospitals in China are entirely overcrowded.

Over the next 90 days, the epidemiologist predicts that more than 60% of China and 10% of the global population will likely contract the disease, with millions of deaths inevitable.

As the virus spreads throughout the Chinese capital, one of Beijing’s designated crematoria for Covid-19 patients has been inundated with dead bodies recently, providing an early indication of the cost of the nation’s abrupt relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

According to Feigl-Ding, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) goal is ‘let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production.’

China has reported no Covid deaths in Beijing since the authorities announced four deaths between November 19 and 23. The information office for China’s cabinet, the State Council, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent late on Friday.

Beijing Dongjiao Crematory, on the eastern edge of the Chinese capital, has experienced a jump in requests for cremation and other funerary services, according to people who work at the compound, reported WSJ.

‘Since the Covid reopening, we’ve been overloaded with work,’ said a woman who answered the phone at the crematorium on Friday, adding, ‘Right now, it’s 24 hours a day. We can’t keep up.’

The woman claimed that Dongjiao Crematory, run by Beijing Municipality and designated by the National Health Commission to manage cases of Covid positivity, was receiving so many bodies that it was performing cremations in the early morning and late at night. There is no other option, she insisted.

She estimated that there were roughly 200 bodies arriving each day at the crematorium. The increased workload has taxed the crematorium staff, many of whom have become infected with the fast-spreading virus in recent days, she said.

The number of corpses has increased significantly in recent days, according to men who work at the compound, which also includes a funeral hall and a small complex of shops selling caskets, urns, flowers, and other funerary items.

The deaths in mainland China is being hugely underreported. Through a survey of hospitals, funeral parlors and related funeral industry chains in Beijing–there is a recent explosion in funeral services caused by the sharp increase in deaths.

The epidemiologist claims that cremations take place nonstop in Beijing. In a series of abrupt moves this month, China dismantled much of the lockdown, testing and quarantine regimes that underpinned its ‘Zero Covid’ approach for the past three years to suppress even small outbreaks of the virus.

Because of the lifting of testing requirements, the scale of China’s coronavirus surge has been hard to measure. Daily national case counts have steadily fallen as fewer people test themselves at public facilities, and health authorities earlier this week stopped releasing daily tallies of asymptomatic cases for the first time since the pandemic began.

Only really ill patients should call for ambulances, the Beijing Emergency Medical Centre advised earlier this month, citing an increase in emergency requests from an average of approximately 5,000 to 30,000 per day, which was straining paramedics’ ability to react.

In accordance with National Health Commission standards, remains that have been identified as Covid-positive or that are suspected of having Covid must be immediately incinerated in approved furnaces without dressing the bodies or holding memorial services.

But because to limited exposure, low vaccination rates, and inadequate investment in emergency treatment, a large portion of China’s 1.4 billion people are still at risk for contracting the virus.