Rohith Reddy, BRS MLA, appears before Hyderabad Enforcement Directorate

Rohith Reddy, a complainant in the case involving an alleged attempt to poach party MLAs and the ruling BRS MLA in Telangana, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday.

The central agency has requested that the Tandur legislator return to them on Tuesday. Rohith Reddy told reporters on Monday night that he was questioned about his personal information and bio-data but that the reason the ED had called him was not disclosed to him.

He claimed that despite asking the ED officials to explain why they were asking for his appearance, they never did.

According to Rohith Reddy, he appeared before the central agency and responded to their inquiries as a law-abiding citizen.

‘Despite me asking the ED officials several times on why they called me, they did not give me any information on which case, complaint or allegation they summoned me and only asked me to cooperate. They told me to again appear before them tomorrow to continue the inquiry,’ Rohith Reddy said.

According to him, the ED officials only inquired about him, his family, and his business, and he cooperated with them by providing them with the information they requested.

‘They have not given me any kind of clarity and let’s see if they will tell me tomorrow. They asked my bio-data. They did not ask me anything regarding any illegal transactions or anything related to money laundering. I will speak to my legal team,’ Rohith Reddy said.