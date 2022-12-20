Senior Congress leader, APCC Vice President Raju Prasad Sarma found hanged to death in Assam

Guwahati: Assam’s senior Congress leader, and the Vice President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Raju Prasad Sarma (65) was found hanging at the office of a cremation ground on Tuesday, a police officer said. He left behind a note stating that nobody was responsible for his death.

Initial probe suggests that he died by suicide but all angles are being looked into, the officer said. Sarma was unmarried and a deeply religious person, party sources said. He would frequently visit cremation grounds and meditate there, the sources said. The Congress leader’s body was later handed over to the authorities of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, honouring his wish.

APCC President @BhupenKBorah dangoria along with ACLP leader @DsaikiaOfficial MLA @DigantaBarmanIN & office bearers paid last respects to Raju Sharma Dev at Rajiv Bhawan. May his soul rest in peace? pic.twitter.com/2TTt9ErQET — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) December 20, 2022

A staunch Congressman, Sarma had served the party in different capacities over the past 40 years and was also associated with several social organisations. Party president Bhupen Kumar Bora said in a condolence message that they were saddened by the news that the state Congress leader, who had served the party with utmost dedication and honesty for the last four decades, left for heavenly abode.