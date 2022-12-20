Special forces kill all hostage takers in Pakistan to end siege; 2 commandos killed!

According to local media source DAWN, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated on Tuesday that all of the suspected terrorists who had taken over a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu over the weekend had been killed in a Pakistan Army operation. With some sustaining minor wounds, the prisoners were released. The TTP’s 33 members were being held in the centre under custody. On Sunday, they took the guards by surprise and took their firearms. The action was carried out, in accordance with the defence minister, by the Special Service Group (SSG), a military force.

Additionally, he said that two of the commandos were killed and that more than a dozen others were hurt. When hostage takers apparently disagreed on how to treat the hostages, SSG stormed the centre. After SSG entered the complex, witnesses heard explosions and continuous gunfire. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the defence minister, stated in front of the legislature: ‘The hostages have all been let free. Ten to fifteen members of the SSG (special forces), including an officer, were injured, and two of them lost their lives in martyrdom’.

The Special Service Group started this operation on December 20 at 12:30 p.m. (local time), and all terrorists were killed, Asif said. The minister reported that at 2:30 pm, the whole CTD property had been removed (local time). He described how the siege progressed and added, I’n the complex of the counter-terrorism agency, 33 militants from various factions had been detained and imprisoned. While walking to the bathroom, one of them seized his guard’s weapon and whacked him in the head with a rock’.