SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Delhi delayed 4 hours

Tuesday’s SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Delhi was four hours late. The flight finally took off at 10 am instead of its original departure time of 6:15 am.

The passengers at Kolkata International Airport claimed that SpiceJet staff were uncooperative because the flight was repeatedly delayed.

According to a passenger who spoke to India Today, ‘We have received information around 4:50 am that the flight is half an hour late, i.e. it will depart at 6:45 am. Then the flight got delayed multiple times. Finally flight departed at about 10 am this morning. No ground staff was available to help us. SpiceJet staff initially did not give the information, and later they informed us that due to technical glitches, the flight got delayed.’

Sources informed that, SpiceJet flight SG 8130 was supposed to leave Kolkata for New Delhi at 6.15am, but it kept getting delayed. SpiceJet’s frequent flight cancellations and delays made passengers from Kolkata travelling to New Delhi anxious. According to additional sources, discontented passengers asked SpiceJet aircraft for a refund.

A customer claimed that the delay was caused by management problems.

One of the travellers said to India Today that, ‘One source on board confirmed that there was an HR issue and shortage of back up pilots and captain. So they had to make false claim of technical glitch.’

However, SpiceJet sources said, ‘The flight was delayed due to operational reasons caused by bad weather in Delhi.’

Since early in the morning, SpiceJet has also been tweeting to inform its passengers. Tweeted SpiceJet at 6:34 a.m ‘All departures, arrivals, and the flights that follow them may be impacted by the bad weather in Delhi (DEL). It is advised that passengers monitor the status of their flights.’