Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower today. BSE Sensex fell 103.90 points, or 0.17% to close at 61,702.29. NSE Nifty declined 35.15 points or 0.19% to end at 18,385.30. About 1646 shares have advanced, 1780 shares declined, and 126 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets.

The top gainers in the market wewre Adani Enterprises, TCS, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were SBI Life Insurance, Eicher Motors, UPL, Tata Motors and HUL.