Tainted producer Harvey Weinstein convicted on three counts of sexual assault that took place in and around Hollywood

Tainted producer Harvey Weinstein was on Monday convicted on three counts of sexual assault that took place in and around Hollywood at the height of his powers, which eventually triggered the #MeToo movement across the globe.

A jury in Los Angeles found the 70-year-old giant guilty of three counts of sexual assault against one woman after two weeks of gruelling deliberations. Other charges have not yet been decided by the jury.

Aside from his conviction on Monday, he already faces a term of 23 years in prison.

The court heard testimony in the most recent trial, which lasted two months, about how Weinstein used to use his clout to persuade women to meet with him privately before assaulting them.

In this case, Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving an Italian model at his hotel room during a Los Angeles film festival in 2013.

The jury was unable to reach a decision on several counts, notably charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The celebrity was earlier convicted guilty of rape and two sexual assault charges.