The Bank of England unveils the designs of new banknotes bearing the image of King Charles III

New banknotes featuring King Charles III’s image were introduced by the Bank of England on Tuesday, and it was announced that they would go into circulation by the middle of 2024. Charles became the next monarch of the UK after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September of this year.

There will be no additional modifications to the current designs of the four polymer banknotes ($5, £10, £20, and $50), the central bank announced. ‘The King’s portrait will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes.’

The King’s image can be seen on the front of the banknotes and in a little cameo on the transparent security window.

The first coins bearing King Charles III went into circulation earlier this month, according to a previous statement from the Royal Mint.

The engraved image of Charles on the new banknotes is based on a photograph owned by the royal household and made available in 2013, the Bank of England told AFP.

The King had approved the design. Mass production of the notes will start from the first half of 2023. Notes carrying the queen’s portrait will remain legal and can continue to be used.