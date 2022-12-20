The United States wants to avoid a ‘war of words’ between Pakistan and India.

According to a top US official, America has complex connections with both India and Pakistan and prefers a constructive dialogue between the two countries over a ‘war of words’ in order to advance the welfare of their respective populations.

Kashmir and the cross-border terrorism that comes from Pakistan have frequently strained relations between India and Pakistan.

‘With India, we have a broad strategic alliance. I have also mentioned our close relationship with Pakistan. In our minds, these connections are not one-sided.’ When questioned about the recent outburst against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Pakistani Foreign Minister, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during his daily news conference on Monday that ‘we do not consider them in relation to one another.’

According to Price, each of these connections is essential to the US, as well as to the promotion and pursuit of the common objectives the US shares with Pakistan and India.

‘We don’t want to see a verbal conflict between India and Pakistan because we have partnerships with both nations. We would like to see India and Pakistan engage in productive engagement. We believe that is for the benefit of the people of Pakistan and India.’ In response to the query, Price stated.

‘Of doubt, there are issues between India and Pakistan that need to be addressed.’ He stated that the United States is prepared to support both parties as a partner.