Unemployment rate in India rises

New Delhi: As per reports, the unemployment rate is rising in India. As per the data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in the country has touched highest in three months in November. The unemployment rate in last month is 8%. It was at 7.77% in October this year.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous month. The rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55% from 8.04%.

The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures.