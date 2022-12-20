Was it legal? Fans question Messi’s 2nd goal against France in FIFA World Cup Final!

The FIFA World Cup 2022 championship match turned out to be a thriller, with France erasing Argentina’s advantage each time the South Americans took the lead. After Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria had given their team the lead, Kylian Mbappe’s brace levelled the score at 2-2. Messi’s close-range goal gave Argentina a 3-2 advantage in extra time, but Mbappe’s third goal brought the score to 3-3 a short time later. However, some supporters now argue that Messi’s second goal in the contest shouldn’t have been permitted.

Hugo Lloris, the goalkeeper for France and the scorer of the first goal, stopped Messi’s first attempt before scoring the second goal in the championship game. To give Argentina a 3-2 lead, Messi placed the ball past Lloris with his right foot. Some people speculated that Messi could have been offside for the goal, but that was untrue. Others, though, contend that a few Argentina players entered the field before to Messi’s goal as he was about to send the ball into the goal. The aim shouldn’t have been set, therefore.

Here’s the video of Messi’s second goal in the final:

Some suggestion that Lionel Messi's second goal should have been disallowed because 2 Argentina subs stepped onto the pitch to celebrate just before the ball crossed the line. To the letter of the law perhaps, but it is far too insignificant to be within the remit of the VAR. pic.twitter.com/ZyL5c2k9eJ — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) December 19, 2022

According to the official FIFA regulations, a goal must be disallowed if the referee discovers before play resumes that there was an additional player on the field of play at the time it was scored. Regarding this, the French publication L’Equipe stated: ‘Except that the goal is void. if the regulations are carefully followed. Some very excited Argentine replacements are already on the field and prepared to celebrate as Messi volleys Hugo Lloris’ save. it is absolutely forbidden’.

Mbappe’s penalty in the extra period of play negated Messi’s second goal, preventing Argentina from winning the game. A penalty shootout was used to decide if the game would continue, and that’s how it ended. To win the World Cup for the third time in their history, Argentina triumphed 4-2 in the shootout. Messi’s second goal for Argentina, which was the third goal, is still being discussed on social media in the wake of the outcome.