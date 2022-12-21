AAP’s ‘0.56-Inch Chest’ jab at China while the government avoids parliamentary discussion

AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh criticised the government on Wednesday for failing to bring up the border tension with China in Parliament, claiming that while the current administration displays its ’56-inch chest’ to farmers, it only becomes ‘0.56 inch before China.’

In order to demand a discussion on the border tension and the most recent Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh, the AAP and many other opposition parties, including the Congress and Janata Dal(United), mounted a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the grounds of the parliament.

‘Regarding the problem of tensions at the LAC, the government must account to both the parliament and the citizens of our nation (Line of Actual Control). In front of farmers demonstrating, this administration flaunts its 56-inch chest, although it only measures 0.56 inches when compared to China’ Singh told to reporters.

‘Exports to China are rising. Why is the administration acting this way? For border security, our warriors gave their lives. So why does the government encourage trade with China?’ He queried.

The opposition parties have been calling for a discussion of the tensions along the India-China border and Chinese violations ever since the Winter Session began on December 7.

On Wednesday, 12 opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK, and NCP, protested in front of the Gandhi statue and demanded a discussion of the tensions at the India-China border.