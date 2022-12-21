Albania signs contract to purchase three Turkish Bayraktar drones

Albania has purchased three Bayraktar drones made in Turkey, according to the country’s prime minister, Edi Rama. These drones will be used to assist police while waiting for a threat to the nation’s security to materialise.

During a signing ceremony with officials of the Turkish defence company Baykar in Tirana, Rama stated that the drones would be prepared for every situation and expressed his hope that they would never have to be deployed in a battle.

He omitted to mention the delivery date or whether Albania would like to purchase additional of them.

The drones, which will be equipped with weapons and prepared for battle, will aid authorities in a number of tasks, according to Rama, such as monitoring the country’s land for cannabis crops and tracking wildfires.

The drones will be operated by about 30 persons who will receive training.

After being employed by the Ukrainian military to obstruct Russian forces, Bayraktar drones continue to acquire appeal on a global scale.