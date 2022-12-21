Americans can’t stand their families for more than three hours and 54 minutes says new research

According to new research based on a poll of more than 2,000 American citizens visiting family for the Christmas holidays, Americans can’t stand their families for longer than three hours and 54 minutes.

The survey addressed the difficult balancing act of requiring some space from family and wanting to spend time with them.

In a study for Texas-based Motel 6 that was done by a company with its headquarters in London, OnePoll, 75% of respondents said they eventually needed time away from their families. 37 percent of respondents prefer to invent an excuse and leave the house entirely, while 1 in 4 choose to hide out in a relative’s home.

For 40 per cent Americans, staying with family during holidays is stressful

While 95 per cent of American people believe that it’s important to spend holidays with family, about 40 per cent of the American people planning to stay with family admit that it is a stressful experience.

An average respondent was found to be staying with family for 3.5 days. For hosting family, nearly 40 per cent said that they find sleeping arrangements as one of the most stressful parts of preparing the household for guests.

When staying with family, the top concerns were found to be a lack of privacy (22 per cent), family getting on your nerves (20 per cent), and drama between family members (20 per cent). That’s in addition to feeling like they’re imposing (19 per cent) and having the house be too loud or busy (18 per cent).