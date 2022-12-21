Amid dispute, the Kerala Governor is not invited to the Chief Minister’s Christmas party.

Arif Mohammad Khan was removed off the list of invitees to the Christmas Party that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hosted, resurfacing the ongoing dispute between the governor and the chief minister.

As part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hosted a Christmas feast at Thiruvananthapuram’s Mascot Hotel, which is managed by Kerala Tourism.

The Raj Bhavan affirmed, ‘Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was not invited to the stated party.’

Bishop Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Bishop Dr. Theodosius Martoma Metropolitan, Archbishop Dr. Thomas J. Neto, Joseph Mar Gregorius Metropolitan, Cyril Mar Baselios Metropolitan, Athanasios Yohan Metropolitan, and Bishop Mar George Alencheri were among the Christian leaders that attended the ceremony.

There were also SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan, Dr. VP Suhaib Maulavi, the imam of the Palayam mosque, and Justice Cyriac Joseph, a justice on the Supreme Court.

The party attendees included Chief Secretary VP Joy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly AN Shamseer, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, and a number of state ministers.

Yesterday, the governor celebrated Christmas with the prisoners at ‘Love of home’ Koottoli, Kozhikode.

Governor Khan’s Christmas Party was skipped by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Cabinet members, and opposition leader VD Satheesan last week.