Bengal BJP leader: stopped cow smuggling in trucks. Trinamool replies

Agnimitra Paul, a BJP lawmaker, asserted that she had saved nine cows and halted an attempt to smuggle cattle across the border. In a tweet, Ms. Paul said that while travelling from Asansol to Kolkata on National Highway 2, she had stopped a truck carrying cows.

‘Halted a truck carrying cows. Asking for papers but not finding any Cow smuggling is active and ongoing’ In her tweet, she made a claim.

The former BJP leader who is now a fashion designer claimed that individuals in the vehicle told her that the police had been bought off to permit the ‘smuggling.’

In response to Ms. Paul’s remark, the Trinamool questioned whether the newly elected BJP MLA had assumed the role of cow vigilante.

‘In trucks and matadors, cows are moved around the state from one location to another. It contains nothing novel. Finding a cow smuggling aspect by the BJP MLA is nothing more than an effort to politicise the issue’ Kunal Ghosh, a Trinamool spokesman, said.

Later, when Ms. Paul was speaking with reporters, she claimed that when she stopped the vehicle, the drivers admitted that the cattle were being transported to the border between Bangladesh and India.

‘The drivers of the cow-filled truck revealed to me that they were bringing it to the border to smuggle it after I stopped it. We have given the cops the truck and the driver. I hope the offenders will face punishment. This incident demonstrates that there has been no attempt made by the authorities to halt livestock smuggling in the state’ she said.

Anubrata Mondal, the leader of the Trinamool party, was detained earlier this year by the CBI and ED for allegedly participating in cow smuggling, which brought political attention to the state’s alleged cattle trafficking.

Allegations of corruption against the Trinamool have been described as ‘baseless and politically driven’ by the party.