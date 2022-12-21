Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 40,000

Mumbai: Gold prices crossed Rs 40,000 mark in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,080, higher by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the price of yellow metal remained firm.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading with mild gains of 0.06% or Rs 32 at Rs 54,930 per 10 gram.. Silver futures ticked up by 0.08% or Rs 53 at Rs 69,695 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $1,816.94 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,827.10. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $24.12, platinum lost 0.2% to $1,006.16 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,734.03. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.2% to 913.88 tonnes.