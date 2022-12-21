Donald Trump’s six years’ worth of tax returns to be made public after a vote by lawmakers at the US House panel

Following a decision by members of the US House of Representatives, Donald Trump’s six years’ worth of tax returns will be made public following a protracted legal struggle by the former US president to keep his tax filings private.

The House Ways and Means Committee, which is controlled by Democrats, voted 24–16 to release six years’ worth of Trump’s tax returns, from 2015–2020.

The vote also represents one of the final activities of the House Ways and Means Committee, which is currently led by Democrats but whose authority will be transferred to the Republicans two weeks later in January.

Democratic congressman Lloyd Doggett reportedly told CNN a summary report would be sent to the full House of Representatives with analysis from the US Congress Joint Committee on Taxation, along with the raw returns.

‘That may be delayed for a few days, only to permit time for redacting things like social security numbers that kind of thing,’ he said.

The recent vote came after House Wars and Means Committee chairperson Richard Neal won access to the documents, covering 2015-20, at the end of a legal fight that went all the way to the Supreme Court.