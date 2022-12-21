Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Indian expats wins $1 million

Dubai: Safir Ahamed, a 76-year-old Indian expat based in Dubai won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free promotions. He has been buying raffle tickets tickets since 1989.. Roymiranda Rollent, another Indian national bagged the other $1-million raffle prize for the draw conducted on the 39th anniversary of Dubai Duty Free (DDF). He won the fortune with ticket number 1946, which he purchased on November 29 on his way to Trivandrum.

Rollent and Ahamed are the 201st and 202nd Indian nationals, respectively, to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Kenneth Francis Robertson, a 56-year-old South African national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, won an Audi A8L 3.0 (Terra Gray Metallic) car. He previously won a Mercedes Benz S500 car in August 2022. Karim Samman, a 37-year-old German national based in Cologne, Germany, won a Bentley Continental GT V8 (Glacier White).

Khadka G.B., a Nepali national based in Dubai, won a BMW F 900 R (Bluestone Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0329 in Finest Surprise Series 524, which he purchased in the airport. Arnaz Sapna Ashraf, a 50-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Harley-Davidson Nightster (Gunship Grey) motorbike, with ticket number 0833 in Finest Surprise Series 525, which she purchased in the airport on her way to Hyderabad.